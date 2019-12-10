Chris Bailey's Forecast | Light snow continues in the southeast

An area of light snow continues this evening across areas of central and eastern Kentucky. Light snow accumulations are ongoing across the southeastern corner of the state.

As temps continue to drop, slick spots will develop on area roads. As the snow tapers off in the east late tonight, clouds will slowly thin by Wednesday. Lows tonight hit the upper teens to low 20s, but wind chills will be deep into the low teens.

Highs Wednesday are in the 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our next system rolls in on Friday with rain that may start as a period of freezing rain.

Another system will then move in here by Saturday night with a mix of rain and snow. A large winter storm may target the region by Monday.