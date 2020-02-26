Chris Bailey's Forecast | Light snow kicks in tonight

Rain is making the switch to light snow from west to east and that sets the stage for some small accumulations for some into tonight. Once this system pushes east, we focus on two more light snow makers moving in for Friday and Saturday.

Coatings will show up with this evening through Thursday morning, with the mountains of southeastern Kentucky doing a little better. Whatever snow you see in the morning will be gone by the afternoon as the sun returns and temps go above freezing.

A clipper looking system brings a swath of light snow by Friday morning with a few snow showers holding into the afternoon. Light accumulations that morning may time up to create a messy AM drive for some areas.

The next system is looks to arrive a little quicker with a Friday night and early Saturday impact. Again, light accumulations will be possible across central and eastern Kentucky. Southeastern Kentucky will do better than the rest of the state.

Following this is a big surge of spring temps as we open March. The numbers should reach deep into the 60s next week with the potential for strong storms and heavy rains.