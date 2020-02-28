Chris Bailey's Forecast | Light snow returns

Our first round of light snow is moving away from southeastern Kentucky with the next round rolling in from the northwest. This has a better chance at putting light snow down this evening. From there, the focus of the forecast continues to be on the increasing potential for heavy rain next week.

This band of evening light snow continues to show up better as we get closer. Light accumulations are possible late this evening.

Saturday is a mainly clear day with temps ranging from the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Sunday is the most awesome day in a while. Highs reach 60-65 under a partly sunny sky. Make sure to enjoy every minute of it because things go downhill in a hurry by Monday. That’s when showers move back in here ahead of a concerning setup for Tuesday and Wednesday,

My thoughts on the system next week have not changed. Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms look to move across Kentucky. Showers start this off on Monday, with Tuesday and Wednesday the prime times for the heaviest rain.