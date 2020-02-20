Chris Bailey's Forecast | Looking good heading into the weekend

Snow is grazing parts of southern and southeastern Kentucky and it’s putting down light accumulations. This is a fast-moving system that will be in and out before the evening is over. Behind it comes some better looking weather into the weekend, but a winter pattern is lurking next week.

Frigid temps move in tonight with readings dropping into the teens. Wind chills may briefly reach single digits by tomorrow morning.

Friday afternoon looks awesome with a mix of sun and clouds and temps closing in on the low 40s. Saturday looks like the best weather day of the week and for the next week. Highs make a run at 50 with some sun.

Clouds increase Sunday ahead of our next system. That throws rain in here from west to east by Sunday evening and continues into Monday. Modified arctic air comes in behind this as another system rolls through behind it, bringing the potential for mid-week winter weather.

