Chris Bailey's Forecast | Major flooding ongoing

Major flooding is ongoing across many areas of central and eastern Kentucky. Flood Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings continue through the evening and into Wednesday.

Here are the rivers seeing significant flooding:

South Fork Of The Licking River at Cynthiana

North Fork Of The Licking River

Red River at Clay City

Stoner Creek at Paris

Additional rounds of heavy rain will be likely through tonight. Many areas have picked up more than 5" of rain and another 1"-3" will be possible for some into Wednesday.

If you live in a flood prone area, be prepared to move to higher ground very quickly.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through Thursday and Friday. Additional storms and warm weather will be noted this Memorial Day Weekend.