Chris Bailey's Forecast | March ends with some ugly

Ugly weather is pushing across the state today as low pressure zips by to our south. That’s giving our region a chilly and damp final day of March. Hang in there, temps look to rebound quickly later this week into the coming weekend.

As the storm system moves away Wednesday, northwest winds behind it will keep clouds into the mix across central and eastern Kentucky. There’s a small shower chance under this area of clouds as temps struggle again.

Better weather moves in for Thursday and Friday as temps climb, kicking off another very warm period.

Temps should easily hit the 70s from time to time. This pattern will also feature a few storms, starting with the weekend