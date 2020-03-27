Chris Bailey's Forecast | May weather starts the weekend

It's a windy and warm Friday across the bluegrass state as we wait on a weekend cold front. That arrives Saturday night, bringing the potential for a few strong to severe storms.

Temps tonight stay in the 60s with partly cloudy skies and just a small storm chance.

Highs for Saturday will be close to 80 degrees for much of the region. Winds will be gusty from the southwest and there's just a small threat for a storm or two.

A line of strong to severe storms will sweep across the state Saturday night. Damaging winds will be the main player at this time.

Windy and mild weather will hang in there Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Our next rain chance arrives by Tuesday.