Chris Bailey's Forecast | Mild temps before storms return

We continue to see gorgeous weather across our part of the world, but a weekend system will bring some ugly changes. Between now and then, temps will be taking off, giving us a full blown spring fever outbreak.

Thursday finds temps even milder with a few spots making a run to near 70. A few clouds will increase, but the dry weather likely continues.

That dry weather may change Thursday night into Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms creeping back into the mix.

That doesn’t look like an all day rain by any means, but it could cause a few issues for outdoor activities.

A strong storm system rolls into the Great Lakes on Saturday, dragging a cold front across Kentucky. Winds will be very gusty with widespread showers and thunderstorms around.