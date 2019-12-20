Chris Bailey's Forecast | Mild temps settle in

Clouds and milder temps are with us to kickoff the weekend before Christmas. Temps this evening are slowly dropping through the 30s as the clouds hang tough.

Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and temps from 50-55 degrees. More clouds roll in here late Saturday into Sunday and will continue to thicken with highs in the 50s. Those clouds may spit out a few showers across the south and southeast late Sunday into Monday.

That moves away, leaving us with a mild setup for Christmas week. Highs will generally be in the 50s with mainly dry skies.