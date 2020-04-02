Chris Bailey's Forecast | Mild temps surge back in

It’s a better weather day rolling into the Commonwealth of Kentucky and that’s a sign of things to come. Much milder air is on the way this through the weekend and into early next week. A little taste of May looks to be with us again during this time, but changes try to show up later next week.

Milder air presses in here for Friday with most areas hitting 65-70 with a similar looking sky.

Our weekend forecast hasn’t changed with windy and mild conditions and the chance for a shower or storm. The best chance for that comes Saturday night into Sunday. Daytime highs range from 70-75 for the most part.

The threat for showers and storms will increase early next week