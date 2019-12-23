Chris Bailey's Forecast | Mild weather for Santa

Our Christmas week is off and running on a mild note and this is a trend that continues into the start of the upcoming weekend.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s for the most part with overnight lows barely dipping into the 40s. It goes without saying there's no snow anywhere for Christmas.

Changes show up by the weekend as a storm systems rolls into the region. This will bring the chance for showers and storms by Saturday night and early Sunday, with a major temp drop behind it.

The final few days of the year should be colder than normal with the chance for some wraparound snows.