Chris Bailey's Forecast | Milder days on the way

Our brand new month is beginning on a very cool and rather dreary note. Hang in there, my friends, much warmer days are on the way. It’s another May surge of weather about to take control of our pattern.

Temps out there today will be held way below normal across the entire state.

Temps by Thursday reach the low 60s then into the mid and upper 60s for Friday. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. From there, the numbers climb into the 70s this weekend.

There will be a storm or two working across the state, but nothing looks very widespread. The storm risk next week will increase a bit and we will need to be on guard for the potential of severe storms.