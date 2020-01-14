Chris Bailey's Forecast | More gusty showers ahead

A round of showers and storms continues to press to quickly to our east, with another round due in town for Wednesday. All of this is ahead of a winter pattern finally settling into the region this weekend. That looks to lock in for a while.

Our next front moves in for Wednesday, producing scattered showers and storms.

Colder air comes into play for Thursday and Friday ahead of our weekend system. This cold air may hang tough enough for the precipitation to begin as some frozen stuff. That would go over to gusty showers with an embedded rumble of thunder ahead of our front. As the front goes through, temps crash and we watch for a little bit of snow on the backside.