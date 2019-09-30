Chris Bailey's Forecast | More heat before a big late week change

Our historic September is wrapping up on a hot and mainly dry note across the bluegrass state. That’s an appropriate ending to what is likely the hottest and driest September on record for many cities. This will even go down as the driest month in recorded history for some. That’s beyond astounding when you step back and think about it.

As we get ready to flip the calendar to October, the heat hangs on for a few days, but big time changes show up later this week into the weekend. Those changes will bring more traditional fall temps in here and will also up our rain chances.

October arrives on Tuesday with more of the same and that continues through Wednesday. By Thursday, a fall cold front shows up from northwest to southeast and that may will have a stout temperature gradient along it.

There’s also the small chance for a shower or storm as the cooler air surges in, but it’s the temperature drop that is the main story. Readings by Friday morning may be deep into the 40s.

That brings us to the next system that has one heck of a look to it. It’s another cold front dropping in with low pressure along it. That could bring beneficial rains our way.