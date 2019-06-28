Chris Bailey's Forecast | More of the same this weekend



Summer is doing its thing across the bluegrass state, bringing steamy temps and scattered storms to close out July. It’s a setup that should roll into the first full week of July as the thunderstorm action tries to ramp up a little bit.

Our weekend will feature more of the same with steamy temps and scattered storms around. Any storm that goes up could be strong and produce some heavy rain.

I have no changes to the setup for our 4th of July week. A few rounds of showers and storms are likely to dive in from the northwest.

That’s NOT a pattern of constant rain, but a few rounds of storms may be on the strong side and put down heavy rains. Temps continue to run steamy.