Chris Bailey's Forecast | More rain on the way

It’s a dreary day out there as low clouds and some drizzle lingers, keeping temps down in the 40s for many. As we roll into the rest of the week, we have a healthy storm system set to bring us rain and the chance for a little winter weather. Overall, this pattern continues to be loaded with action over the next few weeks.

Showers will increase on Thursday as temps make a run at 60 ahead of the drops. Heavy rain arrives Thursday night into Friday as temps start to come back down.

This sets the stage for low pressure to work into the region by Saturday, bringing more rain into the state. The track of this low is important for determining if we can get some winter weather into parts of the state late Saturday into Saturday night.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the highlights of this system:

Rainfall totals of 1″-2″ will be possible from Thursday through Saturday.

As the Saturday low moves through, there could be a 20-30 degree temp difference from one side of the low to the other.

Depending on the track of the low, there’s a chance for a little winter weather later Saturday. The best chance is across the north.

If this low is strong enough, a little rain and snow action will be possible across the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The storm system for early Thanksgiving week continues.