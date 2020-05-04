Chris Bailey's Forecast | More rain rolls in tonight

We have another storm system ready to rumble across the region through Tuesday, bringing the potential for more big storms in the west. As the week wears on, our temps return to much chillier than normal with a flat out cold pattern settling in by the weekend. That’s when record lows will be possible.

Thunderstorms are flaring up in the west this afternoon and evening. Those showers and storms roll through the rest of the state tonight and Tuesday, with chilly showers trying to follow that up for Wednesday.

Temps for Wednesday and Thursday will be well below normal, but look to only be an appetizer to what’s coming this weekend. Folks, this is a setup that’s straight out of the winter months and is one you really never see this late in the year.

A chilly rain maker moves in here by Friday, with cold air diving in behind it this weekend. Frost and freezing conditions are possible.