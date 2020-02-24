Chris Bailey's Forecast | More showers before some winter weather

Wet weather continues across the region as low pressure makes it way in from the southwest. As the week wears on, the focus shifts to winter weather and the potential to put a little snow on the ground for the closing days of February.

Rounds of showers will continue through tonight and there’s even the chance for a rumble of thunder showing up.

Showers will linger into Tuesday as we get ready for a cold front to sweep through here. That happens on Wednesday with light rain changing to a period of light snow late as temps tumble. Periods of snow showers may cause light accumulations Wednesday night and Thursday. By Friday and Saturday, a couple of clipper looking systems then dive in from the northwest. Those could also put down light accumulations.