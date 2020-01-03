Chris Bailey's Forecast | More soggy before some snow

It’s another super soaker of a day across the region as we continue to monitor areas of southern and southeastern Kentucky for local high water issues. By the time we get into Saturday, the focus is on rain changing to snow. The system behind that as an interesting look for Tuesday.

You know the drill with today’s weather. Much of our southern counties have picked up 1″-2″ of rain and this is an areas likely to get another 1″ or more of rain through the rest of today.

Wraparound snow develops behind this departing system on Saturday. Getting any kind of accumulation will be a titanic struggle, but the models suggest the chance for some slush building up.

The mountains of southeastern Kentucky have the best chance at picking up on a light snowfall Saturday night.

Our next system moves in here by Monday night and Tuesday, bringing a swath of snow and some rain.