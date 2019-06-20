Chris Bailey's Forecast | More storms for the weekend

It’s another day of showers and storms across the region as the stormy pattern refuses to go away. If anything, it may increase a bit into the upcoming weekend as a northwest to southeast corridor of action sets up.

There is a very small break coming for the first half of Friday, but that closes quickly as we watch a big cluster of strong to severe storms develop to our northwest. That may roll southeast into the region as early as Friday evening and continue into Saturday morning. As a matter of fact, the flow this weekend may feature more than one of those storm clusters.

These weekend storms may also pack a ton of rain and lightning. The rainfall is also likely to bring a renewed threat for flash flooding to our region.

The stormy setup should hold into the first few days of next week, with the possibility for a few more strong to severe storms showing up.

