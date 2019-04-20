Chris Bailey's Forecast | Much better for Easter Sunday

Chilly showers continue this evening across much of our part of the world, but better weather is on the way. Skies become mostly sunny by Easter Sunday afternoon as temps rebound into the 60s.

The pattern turns much warmer by Monday and Tuesday as readings head back into the 70s for highs.

We should keep the warm temps going for much of next week, but some typical springtime showers and thunderstorms look to work back into the picture. Our first chances comes Wednesday and we may keep a slight chance each day into next weekend.