Chris Bailey's Forecast | Much better through the weekend

Our dry streak continues as we head into the end of the week with a few weak systems moving through for some.

For your evening ahead, gusty winds will be staying around with temperatures quickly dropping through the night. Early this evening, we will keep things in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Then, after sunset, temperatures will start falling through the 40s and into the 30s through the overnight. Sustained winds of 10-15mph will still be present with gusts of 25+mph possible through the evening.

By Thursday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower 30s for many. Clouds will increase throughout the day with a mix of the sun in there as well. Highs will still reach above average though, with the mid to upper 50s still expected. Most will stay dry throughout the day, but a weak cold front will move through in the evening and overnight that could bring in an isolated shower or two for some.

Through the end of the week, a brief shot of cooler air will settle in with highs in the 40s on Friday and upper 40s/lower 50s on Saturday. A few flakes are also possible on Friday, but we aren't looking at anything too substantial. Through the weekend, conditions are looking dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warm back on the mild side with the 60s on Sunday that last into the workweek. Unfortunately, while the 60s remain into the next workweek, our pattern does turn more active with showers and thunderstorms returning.