Chris Bailey's Forecast | Much better weather starts May

It’s been a wetter than normal and cooler than normal month, so it’s fitting for April to end with chilly showers. As we flip the calendar to May, our temps get set to soar this weekend. That’s the good news. The bad news is… it won’t last for long.

Gusty showers continue this evening, but slowly wind down overnight. Temps remain in the 40s.

Clouds will slowly break up from west to east on Friday and there could even be a leftover shower early. Highs hit the 60s for many.

What would have been Kentucky Derby Saturday looks awesome with plenty of sun and temps that are very warm. Highs range from 75-80 for Saturday and Sunday.

That will be on a gusty southwest wind ahead of our next system working in here late Sunday into Sunday night. This could bring a line of strong storms to town.

The pattern likely turns cool again for the middle and end of next week.