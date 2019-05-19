Chris Bailey's Forecast | Much better weather to start the week

We are wrapping up another summer like day across Central and eastern Kentucky with temperatures into the 80s for highs. But, a strong cold front moves in late this evening with a few showers and thunderstorms and a big change to start the new week.

That front may touch off a line of showers and thunderstorms that can be strong , especially in Central Kentucky.

As the rain exit overnight, much better air blows into town for Monday and Tuesday. Skies will stay partly sunny with highs only in the 70s. Much lower humidity will also be noted.

Our next chance of storms comes late Wednesday as another summertime air mass moves in for the end of the week. That will push temperatures deep into the 80s once again.

Looking ahead to where the Memorial Day weekend, showers and thunderstorms may try to move back toward the region with temperatures in the 80s.

