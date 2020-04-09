Chris Bailey's Forecast | Much colder air blows in

It’s a much different weather world over the next few days as a warning shot of cold air sweeps in. I’m calling it a warning shot because the setup next week looks even colder. In between the two comes a big weekend storm system that can produce strong storms and heavy rains.

There’s a little system diving in from the northwest this evening and this may bring a few showers. Now, can we get a touch of sleet or flake action to mix in? What?!!!! I can’t totally rule that out in the north and east.

That wind is ushering in cold air with temps heading toward the freezing mark or a little below for Friday morning.

Similar temps will be possible by Saturday morning before a nice recovery in temps by the afternoon. A stray shower or storm will be possible, but the rain and storm threat increases big time for Sunday and early Monday. That’s when a powerhouse storm cuts across the region. This may bring high winds and strong storms in here.

Flooding rains will also be possible across parts of the region, especially the east and southeast.

Cold air comes in behind that with well below normal temps through next week, at least. These cold temps mean frost and freezing conditions will be likely from time to time.