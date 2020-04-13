Chris Bailey's Forecast | Much colder air pushes in

Winds will slowly calm down tonight as temps drop into the 30s. Those colder than normal temperatures will be with us through the rest of the week.

There's a weak system moving in on Tuesday and it will bring a chance for a rain or snow shower. Temps will be in the 40s for highs. That sets the stage for a freeze by Wednesday morning as temps hit the 20s.

A shower chance will stay with us for Wednesday and Thursday with colder than normal temps. A bigger rain maker returns late Friday into Saturday.

Milder days look to return early next week.