Chris Bailey's Forecast | Much cooler air for the weekend

May is just about out of days and a cold front is sweeping in to bring some changes to end the month. These changes are being ushered in by showers and a few strong storms out there today. Once the front moves out, we get a blast of awesome weather for the weekend and into early June.

Today’s showers and storms are scattered early, but may come together into more of a line this afternoon and evening. There’s still a low end threat for a strong or severe storm going up.

This action sweeps through pretty quickly this evening, then it’s game on toward some fantastic weather. Saturday highs are in the 70-75 degree range for many with a mix of sun and clouds. That sets the stage for lows in the 40s by Sunday morning across central and eastern Kentucky.

Highs on Sunday may not make it above 70 in some areas. Lows by Monday morning may flirt with a record or two for the first day of June.

Temps are back to around 70 in the east and upper 70s west.

Temps begin to warm on Tuesday and most of us are deep into the 80s Wednesday. That will be ahead of a weak front dropping in from the north. That boundary may make it into Kentucky then slow down as a big heat ridge builds into the plains and Mississippi Valley.