Chris Bailey's Forecast | Much cooler air moves in

As we head into the weekend, we will see a much better feeling brand of air moving into the region. That’s certainly good news. The bad news? Temps turn toasty again early next week as we watch the tropics.

A couple of showers and storms could flare up, but much of the action will be along and ahead of the front this evening.

The front continues to press into the state overnight as showers and storms push farther south and east into the state. This still isn’t a widespread rain event by any means, but some locally heavy downpours will show up.

This front sags to our south on Saturday as much cooler and drier air settles in, but a few leftover showers and storms should linger in the south and east. Temps are still a bit above normal, but nothing like what we’ve been seeing of late.

Sunday starts in the 50s then warms deep into the 80s. 90 degree temps are a good bet AGAIN early next week. At the same time, a tropical system is gathering steam and should get named early this weekend as it heads across the Bahamas and into Florida.