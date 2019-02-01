Chris Bailey's Forecast | Much milder air surges in

Winter weather is finally winding down across the region as we head into your Friday evening. This sets the stage for much better weather to blow into the bluegrass state.

Saturday will see temps reach 50 in many areas as skies become partly sunny. Sunday looks even better with upper 50s to low 60s on a gusty southwesterly wind.

Those low 60s will hang tough into the first half of next week. The drawback comes from rain moving back into the region. Locally heavy rains are possible during this time.

Colder air sweeps back in by the end of the week, bringing the potential for more winter weather with it.