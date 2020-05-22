Chris Bailey's Forecast | Muggy with holiday weekend storms

Our Memorial Day Weekend is kicking off with warm and humid air surging into the region. This will grow downright steamy into the coming days as showers and storms continue to fire back up. This pattern looks to take us through the end of the month, with changes lurking for early June.

Summer temps surge in for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend as highs reach deep into the 80s.

Throw in high humidity levels and it’s going to feel very steamy out there. Scattered showers and storms will be going up from time to time through this period and into Tuesday.

This is a setup that lasts through the rest of next week.