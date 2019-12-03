Chris Bailey's Forecast | Near normal temps moving in

It’s another cold day in the bluegrass state as gusty winds make it feel even colder. There is a weak system dropping in from the northwest today and that has a chance to spit out a few sprinkles or flurries. As we look down the road, a cold shower maker arrives Friday with the potential for next week to turn into a headline maker across much of the country.

Wednesday and Thursday will see temps back closer to normal with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase by Thursday night ahead of our cold shower maker for Friday.

This is where things begin to get interesting. An arctic front moves our way early next week and may have a couple f low pressures along it. Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely ahead of this on Monday with arctic air spilling in behind it and the chance for some snow by Tuesday