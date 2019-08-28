Chris Bailey's Forecast | Nice Weather Rolls On

A gorgeous weather pattern rolls on for a few more days. Skies are mainly clear and that will allow temps to drop deep into the 50s overnight. A few spots may bottom out around 50.

Thursday looks like another great day with highs hitting the upper 70s to around 80.

Temps rebound into the low 80s on Friday then low to middle 80s on Saturday. There's just a small chance for a shower or storm over this big Labor Day Weekend.

Hurricane Dorian is working toward the Bahamas and may threaten Florida over the weekend. It's too soon to tell if this system will have any kind of impact on our weather.