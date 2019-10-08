Chris Bailey's Forecast | Nice fall days ahead

We have some really nice fall weather around for the next few days, but the focus is on the weekend and a strong cold front. That front looks to bring our first true frost threat to much of the region. That will get your fall weather juices flowing!

The weather for Wednesday and Thursday looks pretty darn nice, but some clouds get into the mix as our winds gust up. I can’t totally rule out an isolated shower going up. Temps are well into the 70s.

A major plains storm system is developing and will roll toward the upper midwest by Friday. That system will have a major snowstorm along and to the west of the track, putting a smackdown on many areas. This storm drags a cold front quickly across Kentucky on Friday. The timing on this is still in flux, but it should bring a line of showers and storms across the state.

Winds look VERY gusty with this setup as temperatures crash from west to east. This could set the stage for a kiss of frost for the weekend.

Another chilly rain maker may move in here by Tuesday and Wednesday.