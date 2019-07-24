Chris Bailey's Forecast | Nice weather rolls on

It's another gorgeous day across the bluegrass state. This nice weather is straight out of the end of September and it has a few more days left in the tank before we change it up.

The weather for Thursday and Friday continues to look very nice as temps head back into the 80s. Humidity levels will still be low, making for a very comfortable few days.

The weekend features more typical late July weather, but still doesn’t look half bad for temps. There is a storm chance taking shape, with that action really increasing as we head into next week. Watch how a couple of systems move in from the northwest and slow down.

That unsettled pattern should lead to temps coming back down some.