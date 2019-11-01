Chris Bailey's Forecast | November starts on a cold note

We’ve made it to November and our pattern continues to look pretty darn cold for this time of year and may even include more winter weather chances. All of this following a wild month of October across the Commonwealth and surrounding states.

It's a cold evening for high school football action as temps drop into the 30s.

Another cold front drops in here on Saturday. This is a moisture starved boundary, but may have just enough juice to kick off a rain or snow shower across the north at some point.

One more front makes a run at us late on Election Day, but it’s the system coming in behind it that I have my eye on. This one could bring a major shot or arctic air into the central and eastern parts of the country by late next week into the following weekend.

The arctic front dropping in may be accompanied by a wave of low pressure that could bring a winter weather threat.