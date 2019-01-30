Chris Bailey's Forecast | One more bitterly cold night

Today has been about as harsh of a winter weather day as you will ever find across the state of Kentucky. Snow and blowing snow, temps from -5 to 5 above and wind chills that almost hit -30 in a few spots.

Wind chills continue to run way below zero through tonight as the current band of light snow pushes away. Another batch of light snow then moves into western Kentucky tonight and can cause a few travel issues.

The Polar Vortex pulls away from the states late Thursday and into Friday. That allows temps tp climb as moisture overruns the region from the southwest. This has a freezing rain signature for Friday. I say that for 2 reasons.

1.The models are always too fast in moving out low-level arctic cold air.

2.The ground is frozen solid and road temps are well below freezing. Even if air temps are a little above freezing, as the rain hits the frozen ground and roads, it freezes.

Temps behind this take off for the weekend and early next week. This is a very mild setup that can boost our temps toward 60 degrees. It’s also one that won’t last very long as arctic air crashes back in for the middle and end of next week. This transition is likely a soggy one, with winter weather potential later in the week.

