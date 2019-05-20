Chris Bailey's Forecast | One more nice day before summer returns

It’s a gorgeous start to the work week across central and eastern Kentucky. With mainly clear skies and light winds tonight, temperatures are going to drop into the upper 40s and low 50s in most areas. That sets the stage for a great looking Election Day as highs reach the middle 70s. Humidity levels stay low and skies stay dry.

Summer surges back in here on Wednesday with highs reaching the middle 80s for many. Humidity levels will also shoot up and we could see a scattered shower or thunderstorm around.

Temps stay in the mid and upper 80s for Thursday and Friday with just a slight storm risk.

The pattern looks to stay warm into Memorial Day weekend, but a few thunderstorms may try to crash out outdoor plans from time to time.

