Chris Bailey's Forecast | One more nice day then showers return

It’s a quiet day in the bluegrass state and that quiet weather will continue into Thursday. After that, things start to change with a weak system on Friday then a bigger system early next week. That one looks to unleash a blast of arctic air.

The Friday system looks a little wetter the closer we get. Chilly showers move east across the state.

Overall, Friday looks pretty ugly.

After a chilly, but nice Saturday, clouds roll in on Sunday ahead of the system for early next week. This will bring a few showers in here by evening, with heavy rain and gusty winds on Monday. A storm system works across the region early Tuesday and it’s being pushed by arctic air. As the arctic air works in, a period of snow will be possible.

