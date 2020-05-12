Chris Bailey's Forecast | One more ugly day before May arrives

Lexington hit another record low this morning, our 6th record low since April 15h.

As warm air pushes in on Wednesday, it is likely to spawn clouds and showers. That will keep our temps down again, with some areas staying in the 50s for many.

The air behind this takes off into the upper 70s to low 80s for Thursday and Friday. The weekend will feel like summer with temps reaching the low and middle 80s, especially Sunday.

As humidity levels climb, rounds of showers and thunderstorms will join the party during this time. A few strong storms will be possible.

This pattern looks to continue into next week.