Chris Bailey's Forecast | Our nice pattern keeps going

It’s another beautiful day in the neighborhood as our September feel rolls on across the bluegrass state. This great weather will slowly return closer to normal by the weekend as humidity levels come up and showers and storms slowly increase. Those showers and storms will really ramp up into early next week.

Friday looks like another nice day with temps in the low and middle 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

The numbers come up this weekend as humidity levels begin to increase. There is the chance for a shower or thunderstorm going up in the afternoon and evening hours, especially on Sunday.

The showers and storms will really increase into early next week as a system works slowly across the region. That may very well hang around for several days and would knock the temps down as we close July and begin August.