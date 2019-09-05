Chris Bailey's Forecast | Pleasant temps settle in

It's a very nice weather day wrapping up across the region. This will set the stage for a very cool night as lows drop into the low and middle 50s for many. Can the coolest valleys reach the upper 40s? That’s a possibility.

Pleasant temps hang around on Friday, but there’s a little change to the forecast. A weak front is dropping in from the northwest and will bring the chance for a few showers from late afternoon into Friday night.

Given this sneaky little front rolling through, Saturday continues to trend cooler as highs may not get out of the 70s again.

Another system could bring a shower or two in here by Sunday night and Monday, but temps begin to come up after this. It could get pretty toasty for a few days by the middle of next week. That's when a few showers and storms enter the picture.