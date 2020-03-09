Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rain and a few storms rolling in

Our new work week is off and running on a very mild note as we wait for another shower and storm maker late today. This kicks off a very active weather pattern that skews milder than normal and… Wait for it… Wait for it… wetter than normal.

Clouds are on the increase today with showers and a few storms moving into western Kentucky this afternoon. This action will then overspread the rest of the state tonight into early Tuesday.

Gusty winds may reach 45mph at times.

Another system brings a small storm chance for Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

Thursday could be active as another cold front drops in. Gusty winds and strong storms will be possible during this time.

The next system rolls in with more rain and storms for the weekend.