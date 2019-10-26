Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rain and high winds rolling through

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue across the region this evening. These storms may produce wind gusts up to 50mph at times into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The storms end quickly from west to east, setting us up with some nice weather for Sunday afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted with temps in the low 60s.

Readings will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for Monday and Tuesday, but a big change blows in after that.

Another potent storm system will bring heavy rain and high winds back in here for Wednesday and Halloween. Very cold air crashes in behind this late on Halloween into the first few days of November.