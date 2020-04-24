Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rain and storms return for the weekend

We have a better sky taking control of the weather as the evening wears on, but that isn’t going to last through the weekend. Another potent system works right on top of us this weekend, bringing more rain and thunderstorms our way.

There is a little better news in the temp department for next week and I will get to that in a bit.

Saturday looks to start out in pretty good shape, but that goes downhill quickly as rain and storms roll in from west to east. That happens as low pressure moves directly over top of us. As this system slows down to our east, it keeps a few showers going across the eastern half of the state into Sunday.

Monday sees partly sunny skies return with temps deep into the 60s. As our next system gets set to arrive by Tuesday night and Wednesday, temps really spike ahead of this. Highs on Tuesday should be deep into the 70s for some.

As that system blows in, showers and thunderstorms show back up late Tuesday into Wednesday.