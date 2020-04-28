Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rain and storms set to roll in

We have a pretty mild day in progress, but it’s full steam ahead toward another big storm system heading our way. This moves in here with high winds, heavy rain and the potential for strong storms on Wednesday. This continues to be part of a super-active setup with some big temp swings into May.

A shower or storm is possible early today as warmer winds blow from the southwest. Those winds are going to be a player through Wednesday ahead of our approaching storm system. This will bring the potential for a few strong to severe storms across the west tonight.

As our system moves east into Wednesday, this line weakens early then tries to fire back up across the eastern half of the state.

Winds are going to be gusty over the next few days and could top 40mph at times. If our line of storms does in fact increase again across central and eastern Kentucky Wednesday, those gusts could be much higher.

With showers and a northwest wind, highs on Thursday may not get out of the 40s again across the east.

As May arrives Friday, our temps rebound into the 60s. What would have been Kentucky Derby Saturday looks awesome with highs flirting with 80 degrees.

The next system then arrives with the potential for strong to severe storms late Sunday and Monday.