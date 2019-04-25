Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rain ushers in a cooler weekend

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue to target the region tonight as low pressure gets ready to pass through. This is all part of our active setup that looks to close out April and begin the month of May.

Rainy weather is likely across the central and east early Friday, but the action slows down quickly during the afternoon. Cooler winds will then blow through the weekend as another system dives in from the northwest. That may bring a few gusty showers or isolated storms in here late Saturday and Saturday night.

Sunday is a seasonally cool day that may send Sunday night temps into the upper 30s in a few spots.

Warm air quickly takes over next week as readings go back to being above normal. This will also give us a daily shot at a few thunderstorms and we may see that take us through Kentucky Derby Weekend.

