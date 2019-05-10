Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rounds of rain for the weekend

A slow-moving front is going to cause some issues for our big Mother’s Day Weekend as low pressure works into the region. That means cooler winds and rounds of showers and storms, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall numbers for some.

A wave or two of low pressure will develop and roll northeastward along the stalled front this weekend. That could bring some heavy rains into part of the state, especially in the southeast.

A general 1"-2" of rain may show up across much of central and eastern Kentucky. Temps this weekend will generally be in the 60s for highs.

Monday looks very cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few gusty showers will also be noted.

Another front moves in by the middle of next week, bringing our next threat for showers and storms.