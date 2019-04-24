Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rounds of showers and storms return

We are getting ready for another wet period as rounds of showers and thunderstorms increase. This action looks to hold tough through Thursday and into early Friday.

The scattered showers and storms return tonight and come at us in waves. Locally heavy rainfall is a good bet, with some 2"-3" amounts possible. The best chance for that is across central and northern parts of the state.

The rain ends quickly from west to east on Friday, but another cold front moves in this weekend. That may bring a few more storms late Saturday into early Sunday.

Next week looks warm and rather stormy for much of our region.