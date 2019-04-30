Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rounds of storms ahead

It’s a surge of summer air taking control of our pattern for a few days, but showers and storms are getting ready to ramp up. This increase in showers and storms looks to hang tough right on into Kentucky Derby Weekend.

Temps on Wednesday will be deep into the 80s for much of the bluegrass state. I can’t rule out a scattered shower or storm going up, but most areas stay dry.

Winds are going to crank during this time and a few late day showers and storms are possible. This is just ahead of a big severe weather outbreak to our west, but a few strong storms may try to sneak into western Kentucky.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase on Thursday and a few could be on the strong side. This begins a stormy period that goes through Oaks Day and into Derby Day.

Heavy rain and a few strong storms will be possible through Derby Day.