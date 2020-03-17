Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rounds of storms ahead

Fair skies are taking over this evening, but rounds of storms are on the way for the next several days.

Temps will really ramp up over the next few days with the 60s for Wednesday, and the 70s for Thursday and Friday. A few rounds of showers and storms increase for Wednesday and Thursday, with the potential for strong storms and heavy rain. The greatest potential may come along and ahead of the actual front Thursday night and Friday.

Much colder air sweeps in behind the front for Saturday and Sunday. Temps will be much chillier, but the pattern looks mainly dry.

Temps climb quickly early next week and this will be ahead of additional rounds of showers and storms.